 Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of Traffic Rules, Congress Reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of Traffic Rules, Congress Reacts

Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of Traffic Rules, Congress Reacts

Parag Shah's reaction reportedly came after the auto driver violated traffic rules and drove in the wrong direction. The video sparked strong reactions from the opposition. The Congress criticised Parag Shah and raised serious questions, "Who gave these MLAs the right to take the law into their own hands?"

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah slapping an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area is going viral on social media. The video has also sparked a strong reaction from the opposition slamming the BJP leader.

Here's What Happened

In the video, Shah is seen stopping the autorickshaw and slapping the driver. His reaction reportedly came after the driver violated traffic rules and drove in the wrong direction.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...
article-image

The incident occurred in Ghatkopar East area where Shah, along with local residents, had joined a protest against illegal hawkers and traffic problems. The details of the protest are also shared on his official Instagram handle, where he wrote, "Strong movement against hawking in Ghatkopar East."

FPJ Shorts
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers Concussion
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers Concussion
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies

Congress Slams Parag Shah

The video sparked strong reactions from the Congress party. The Maharashtra Congress criticised Parag Shah and raised serious questions, "Who gave these MLAs the right to take the law into their own hands? "

Read Also
Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1
article-image

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad also condemned the incident, stating that BJP MLAs have become excessively arrogant and are now even mistreating poor auto-rickshaw drivers.

Who is Parag Shah?

The BJP leader, Parag Shah has been representing Ghatkopar East in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2019. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Shah had declared assets worth Rs 500.62 crore in his affidavit, which made him one of the richest candidates contesting the Assembly elections. Prior to that, in 2017, he had also contested the BMC elections from ward 132 and had won that seat as well.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title

WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Steps Up Preparations, 6,275 Personnel To Be Deployed With...

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Steps Up Preparations, 6,275 Personnel To Be Deployed With...

Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of...

Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of...

Mumbai News: Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victims Undergo 6-Hour Plastic Surgery At KEM Hospital,...

Mumbai News: Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victims Undergo 6-Hour Plastic Surgery At KEM Hospital,...