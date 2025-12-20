Mumbai Viral Video: BJP MLA Parag Shah Slaps Autorickshaw Driver In Ghatkopar Over Violation Of Traffic Rules, Congress Reacts

Mumbai: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Shah slapping an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area is going viral on social media. The video has also sparked a strong reaction from the opposition slamming the BJP leader.

Here's What Happened

In the video, Shah is seen stopping the autorickshaw and slapping the driver. His reaction reportedly came after the driver violated traffic rules and drove in the wrong direction.

The incident occurred in Ghatkopar East area where Shah, along with local residents, had joined a protest against illegal hawkers and traffic problems. The details of the protest are also shared on his official Instagram handle, where he wrote, "Strong movement against hawking in Ghatkopar East."

Congress Slams Parag Shah

The video sparked strong reactions from the Congress party. The Maharashtra Congress criticised Parag Shah and raised serious questions, "Who gave these MLAs the right to take the law into their own hands? "

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad also condemned the incident, stating that BJP MLAs have become excessively arrogant and are now even mistreating poor auto-rickshaw drivers.

Who is Parag Shah?

The BJP leader, Parag Shah has been representing Ghatkopar East in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2019. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Shah had declared assets worth Rs 500.62 crore in his affidavit, which made him one of the richest candidates contesting the Assembly elections. Prior to that, in 2017, he had also contested the BMC elections from ward 132 and had won that seat as well.

