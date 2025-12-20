Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost Healthcare In Naxal-Affected Areas

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, Dec 20: In a major step to strengthen healthcare services in Naxal-affected, tribal, remote and rural areas of Maharashtra, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has approved the promotion of 190 medical officers through a transparent counselling-based process.

The decision is aimed at immediately filling senior-level vacancies and improving the delivery of medical services in some of the state’s most underserved and sensitive regions.

Counselling-based process ensures transparency

The promoted officers belong to the Maharashtra Medical and Health Services, Group ‘B’, and have been elevated to Group ‘A’ posts against vacant positions. The promotions were carried out through counselling, strictly based on the officers’ preference order, ensuring transparency and fairness in the process.

Naxal-affected regions to benefit most

According to the Health Department, the move will significantly strengthen primary health centres and government hospitals, particularly in Naxal-affected belts where shortages of senior medical officers have long hampered healthcare delivery. Improved administrative efficiency and better patient care are expected outcomes of the initiative.

Pay scale and posting details outlined

Medical officers from Group ‘B’ (Pay Level S-16: ₹44,900–1,42,400) have been granted temporary promotion to Group ‘A’ (Pay Level S-20: ₹56,100–1,77,500). A Government Resolution has been issued, directing officers to immediately report to their new postings, subject to prescribed terms and conditions.

Move welcomed by medical fraternity

The decision has been welcomed by the medical fraternity, as it addresses a long-pending administrative issue and boosts morale among officers awaiting promotion. Health Minister Abitkar said the initiative would have a positive impact on public health services, especially in Naxal-affected and remote regions.

Senior officials oversaw counselling process

The counselling process was conducted under the guidance of Health Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak, Secretary E. Ravindran, Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar and other senior officials, ensuring transparent and smooth implementation.

