Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers Receive Housing Allotments

Mumbai, Nov 20: Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has instructed officials to ensure that not a single eligible mill worker is left without an allotted home. Emphasising urgency, the minister directed that a clear, time-bound action plan be prepared to expedite the long-pending process of providing housing to mill workers.

Review Meeting Held at Mantralaya

A review meeting regarding housing issues of mill workers from Kolhapur district was held at Mantralay on thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Asimkumar Gupta, senior officials from MHADA and the Urban Development Department, as well as representatives of mill workers from Kolhapur.

Government Decisions Already Benefiting Many Workers

During the discussion, Minister Abitkar noted that the government has taken several important decisions in recent years to secure rightful housing for mill workers, and as a result, many have already received their homes in Mumbai.

He stressed that all remaining eligible workers—especially those from Century, NTC and other mills—should also be allotted homes at the earliest. To achieve this, he called for a structured, deadline-driven plan and faster implementation.

Consent for Shelu and Karav Projects to Be Re-Verified

The minister also directed officials to re-verify consent given by workers who had agreed to accept homes in the housing projects at Shelu (Karjat) and Karav (Thane).

He emphasised that beneficiary lists must be carefully screened to prevent ineligible individuals from being included. Departments were instructed to ensure timely completion of all related housing projects and to work in close coordination so that mill workers receive their long-overdue homes without further delay.

