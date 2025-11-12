 Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Reviews Final Phase Of Thane's Dream District Hospital Project
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar inspected the final phase of the new District General Hospital in Thane, a key state government project. Aiming for inauguration within a month, the hospital is planned to be the largest public health facility, serving Thane and neighboring regions like Palghar, Raigad, and Gujarat, fulfilling a long-standing local demand.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Thane: The new District General Hospital of Thane is a dream project of the state government. This project is in its final stage. To review the final phase of work, Health Minister of Maharashtra Prakash Abitkar visited the site on Wednesday.

The Thane District Hospital inspection tour was conducted by the Minister and his team. Addressing the media, Prakash Abitkar said ‘This is considered a dream project of the government.  ``As the Health Minister, I
have come with the intention of seeing how the inauguration of this hospital can be done in a month. What are the shortcomings? How much faster should the work be done?," he explained.

It was the feeling of the people of Thane and the people living in this entire area that this super specialist hospital should be for everyone up to the borders of Thane- Palghar, Raigad and Gujarat. ``The aim is to make this hospital known as the biggest hospital in the Public Health Department of Maharashtra," he added.

