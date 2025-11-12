 Mumbai Real Estate News: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Real Estate News: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction

Mumbai Real Estate News: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction

A sea-facing apartment in Juhu linked to the late stockbroker and convicted fraudster Harshad Mehta has once again been put up for auction by a special court. The flat, located within the Janki Kutir compound in Juhu, home to the iconic Prithvi Theatre, occupies the second floor of the Vandana Cooperative Housing Society and spans a super built-up area of 1,150 square feet.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction |

Mumbai: A sea-facing apartment in Juhu linked to the late stockbroker and convicted fraudster Harshad Mehta, popularly known as the “Big Bull” of Dalal Street, has once again been put up for auction by a special court dealing with securities-related offences.

Details Of The Flat

The flat, located within the Janki Kutir compound in Juhu, home to the iconic Prithvi Theatre, occupies the second floor of the Vandana Cooperative Housing Society and spans a super built-up area of 1,150 square feet. The special court, on October 10, permitted the sale of the property on an “as is, where is” basis, meaning it will be sold in its current condition without any alterations or guarantees.

The property was owned by Sushila Shah, a partner in Romil Exports, who was listed as a judgment debtor of Orion Travels, a company in which Harshad Mehta and his brother Ashwin Mehta were partners. In legal terms, a judgment debtor refers to an individual or entity ordered by a court to pay a specific amount of money.

FPJ Shorts
Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action-Adventure Series Online?
Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action-Adventure Series Online?
Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At Worli Deserves Its Own Zip Code
Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At Worli Deserves Its Own Zip Code
Google's Nano Banana 2 Launching Soon, Likely To Be Powered By Gemini 3 Pro Visual AI
Google's Nano Banana 2 Launching Soon, Likely To Be Powered By Gemini 3 Pro Visual AI
SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering Long-Term Fiduciary Investment Advice: Report
SEBI Concentrates On Entities Dealing In Speculative Trading Calls, Rather Than Those Offering Long-Term Fiduciary Investment Advice: Report
Read Also
Actor Paresh Ganatra Reveals Losing ₹75,000 Savings During Harshad Mehta Scam: 'My Salary Was...
article-image

A public notice issued on Monday invited offers from potential buyers interested in purchasing the Juhu flat. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting local real estate sources, unencumbered properties in the same building fetch between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 per square foot, which could place the apartment’s valuation at over Rs 5 crore.

However, this is not the first attempt to sell the flat. Previous auctions in 2021, 2023, and February 2025 failed to attract bidders, likely due to the property’s legal complexities and historical association with Mehta’s tainted legacy.

Several Properties Sold Over The Years

The apartment is part of the long list of assets linked to Harshad Mehta that have been seized and auctioned following the exposure of the 1992 securities scam. Over the years, several of his high-value properties have been sold, including eight apartments in the Madhuli building at Worli Sea Face, measuring about 12,600 sq ft in total. In February 2009, Mumbai-based stockbroker Ashok Samani purchased these flats for Rs 32.6 crore.

Harshad Mehta, dubbed the Big Bull for his aggressive trading style, was the mastermind behind the Rs 700-crore securities scam of 1992. Using forged bank receipts and fraudulent transactions, he manipulated stock prices to create an artificial market boom. The scam’s eventual collapse led to massive financial losses for investors. Mehta was arrested and charged in 27 criminal cases, convicted in four and died in 2001 following a heart attack while in judicial custody.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At...

Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At...

Mumbai Real Estate News: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction

Mumbai Real Estate News: 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's Sea-Facing Property In Juhu Up For Auction

Himesh Reshammiya Mumbai Concert: Check Best Routes To Reach MMRDA Ground By Train, Metro, Bus Or...

Himesh Reshammiya Mumbai Concert: Check Best Routes To Reach MMRDA Ground By Train, Metro, Bus Or...

Maharashtra CET Extrance Test For PCM, PCB, MBA Courses To Be Held Twice A Year | Details Here

Maharashtra CET Extrance Test For PCM, PCB, MBA Courses To Be Held Twice A Year | Details Here

Former Labour Leader Suhas Samant Quits Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Joins Shinde Faction After...

Former Labour Leader Suhas Samant Quits Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Joins Shinde Faction After...