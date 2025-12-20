Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Cheating Family Of ₹30.87 Lakh After 15-Year Wait For Flat Ends In Buyer And Wife’s Death

Byculla Police initiate legal action against Lakdawala Developers following a 15-year housing dispute that left a family without a home | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 20: The Byculla Police have registered a case of alleged cheating against Lakdawala Developers and its partners for taking Rs 30.87 lakh from a family on the promise of a flat and failing to hand over possession even after 15 years. In a shocking turn, the original flat purchaser and his wife both died while pursuing the matter, forcing their children to finally approach the police.

Seven accused named in FIR

According to the FIR, the accused include Ismail Lakdawala, Ibrahim Lakdawala, Sayyed Lakdawala, Zakir Kuradiya, Musa Lakdawala, Usman Lakdawala and Amir Suleman Bhuvad, all associated with Lakdawala Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Children file complaint after parents’ deaths

The complainant, Lubna Zaheer Ahmed Ansari, 40, a resident of Vasil Khan Marg, along with her brothers Juned Ansari and Jahid Ansari, lodged the complaint at the Byculla police station. Lubna’s father, Zaheer Ahmed Allabuksh Ansari, had booked a flat in 2010 in the proposed “Nasheman Building” at Tank Street, Nagpada. The flat, measuring around 650 sq ft, was priced at Rs 30,87,500.

Rs 21.87 lakh by cheque, Rs 10 lakh in cash pai

As per the FIR, Rs 21,87,500 was paid by cheque and Rs 10 lakh in cash to Ismail and Ibrahim Lakdawala. Six months later, the developers allegedly informed Ansari that the Nasheman project had been cancelled and offered him a flat in another project, Hatim Manzil, issuing an allotment letter. However, no flat was handed over till 2016.

Fresh promise made in Govandi project

In 2017, Ibrahim Lakdawala allegedly offered a flat in a new project, “Eastern Heights Centro,” at Deonar, Govandi, assuring possession of Flat No. 203 (B Wing, 870 sq ft) within two years. Although the project was completed in 2019, the flat was allegedly sold to another buyer on the pretext of pending NOCs from partners.

MoU executed with wife, more money taken

The Ansari family continued to follow up till 2022, but the developers allegedly avoided them. Zaheer Ansari died in June 2022. Six months later, Lubna and her mother, Khairunnisa Zaheer Ansari, visited the developer’s office, where Musa and Usman Lakdawala allegedly executed an MoU in Khairunnisa’s name for another flat in Deonar. An additional Rs 6.5 lakh was taken by cheque for registration, yet possession was still not given.

Mother dies under mental stress

Under severe mental stress, Khairunnisa Ansari passed away in 2024. In January 2025, the accused allegedly called the children to their Byculla office, sought an NOC in Lubna’s name, and took another cheque of Rs 6.21 lakh, which was never honoured.

Succession certificate demand raises alarm

Despite the family possessing Khairunnisa’s will, the developers allegedly insisted on a succession certificate from the High Court, prompting the family to realise they had been cheated.

Case registered under BNS, probe underway

Based on the complaint, the Byculla Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

