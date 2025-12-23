 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to release on December 25, 2025, and the advance booking of the film started on Monday. In around 24 hours, the movie has sold more than 17k tickets, which is quite good.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | YouTube

While hardcore romantic films did very well at the box office in 2025, many romantic comedies like Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and De De Pyaar De 2 failed to make a mark. Now, one more romantic-comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is all set to release on December 25, 2025, before the year ends. So, will the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer break the rom-com jinx this year?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking

The advance booking of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri started on Monday, and according to Sacnilk in around 24 hours, the movie has sold more than 17k tickets for its first day, which is a good sign.

For now, the day one collection is Rs. 72.78 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 1.09 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sadanand Date? NIA Chief Repatriated, Likely To Take Over As Maharashtra DGP
Who Is Sadanand Date? NIA Chief Repatriated, Likely To Take Over As Maharashtra DGP
Mumbai Civic Health Row: Labour Commissioner Summons Bandra's Bhabha Hospital MS Over 16-Hour Shifts For Lab Technicians
Mumbai Civic Health Row: Labour Commissioner Summons Bandra's Bhabha Hospital MS Over 16-Hour Shifts For Lab Technicians
Educated To Investigate: Why IPS Officer Sadanand Date’s Profile Matters In Today’s Security Landscape
Educated To Investigate: Why IPS Officer Sadanand Date’s Profile Matters In Today’s Security Landscape
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
'Divya Bharti Crying In The Grave': Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main...
article-image

Everyone is expecting that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will perform well at the box office. But, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is not ready to slow down at the box office. So, let's wait and watch whether Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be able to survive the Dhurandhar storm or not.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer And Songs

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, but apart from the title track, no other songs have left a strong mark. In fact, the recreated version of the song Saat Samundar Paar is getting a lot of flak on social media.

Read Also
Avatar Fire And Ash's 30% Show Reduced For Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,...
article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was slated to release on December 31, 2025. But, the makers decided to prepone the release. So, now it will hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.

It is a Christmas weekend, so we can expect that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will collect a good amount at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Choice Of Words Was Wrong': Actor Sivaji Issues Apology After Backlash Over Remarks On Women's...

'My Choice Of Words Was Wrong': Actor Sivaji Issues Apology After Backlash Over Remarks On Women's...

'Bigg Boss Ke Makers Se Mujhe Sawal Tha': Tanya Mittal's Mother Calls Out Salman Khan's Show For...

'Bigg Boss Ke Makers Se Mujhe Sawal Tha': Tanya Mittal's Mother Calls Out Salman Khan's Show For...

'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift...

'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer...

Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme

Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme