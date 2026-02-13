Valentine's Day 2026: Romantic Places In Mumbai To Take Your Partner On A Perfect Date Night

Valentine's Day in Mumbai isn't just about roses and heart-shaped balloons; it's about choosing the right table, the right vibe, and the right menu to turn an ordinary dinner into a memory. Whether you're planning an intimate candlelit meal, a rooftop party, or a playful anti-Valentine's night out, the city is serving love in every flavour this year.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the most romantic dining experiences in Mumbai for February 14, 2026 (and beyond).

Bastian At The Top

If your love language is dessert, Bastian's "Tempted in Love" experience is made for you. The highlight is the indulgent Temptation Room featuring 15–16 handcrafted desserts, from macarons and mousse to churros and a flowing chocolate fountain. Couples can pick any two desserts served tableside in a dreamy Valentine's setting

Date: February 14, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 1:30 AM

Where: Bastian At The Top, Dadar

Price: ₹2,000 for two

Kyma

Kyma's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" sets the tone with candlelight, soulful music, and a special cocktail menu inspired by iconic romantic films. Expect indulgent dishes like Lebanese grilled prawns and a decadent dessert finale designed for lingering conversations.

Dates: February 9, 2026, to February 15, 2026

Where: Kyma, BKC

Price: ₹2,000 for two

MoMo Café

Looking for a classic romantic dinner? MoMo Café at Courtyard by Marriott offers "A Taste of Love" with a welcome Prosecco, curated starters, hearty mains like Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli, and sweet endings such as Chocolate Lava Cake. Candlelit tables and handwritten notes add charm.

Date: February 14, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Where: MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri

Price: ₹4,500 for two

Kojak

At Kojak in Juhu, Valentine's is a multi-day celebration from February 10 to 15. Think themed cocktails, live flute and violin, magic nights, and even a high-energy bar evening. Interactive experiences and a special Valentine's menu keep things playful yet intimate.

Dates: February 10, 2026, to February 15, 2026

Where: Kojak, Juhu

Price: ₹2,400 for two

Ammakai

For couples who believe sharing food is the ultimate romance, Ammakai offers a unique shared banana leaf meal in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. It's simple, soulful, and designed around togetherness.

Date: February 14, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Where: Ammakai, Bandra West

Price: ₹2,000 for two

Luuma House

Picasa

Luuma Love Table is all about vibrant starters like Strawberry Gazpacho and indulgent desserts such as Strawberry Chocolate Fondue. Valentine-themed cocktails add a rosy twist.

Dates: February 6, 2026, to February 15, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Where: Luuma House, Vile Parle West

Price: ₹3,500 for two

Bombay Swim Club

Not into candlelight dinners? Bombay Swim Club offers rooftop energy, Japanese-Mexican bites, and DJ-led vibes from sunset onwards. Perfect for couples or singles who want to celebrate differently.

Date: February 14, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Where: Bombay Swim Club, Andheri East

Price: ₹2,000 for two

Monkey Bar

For those redefining romance, Monkey Bar brings the "Stupid Cupid" party featuring music, tarot readings, interactive installations, signature dishes and themed cocktails.

Date: February 14, 2026 | 9:00 PM onwards

Where: Monkey Bar, Bandra West

Entry: Free entry before 10 PM; post 10 PM – Couple ₹3,000 | Stag ₹1,000

The Leela Mumbai

From truffle-infused menus at Le Cirque to a private poolside dinner with sparkling wine and butler service at Six Degrees, The Leela offers opulent romance.

Dates: February 7, 2026, to February 14, 2026

Where: The Leela Mumbai, Andheri East

Price: ₹7,500 for two

Hornby’s Pavilion

Hornby’s Pavilion at ITC Grand Central hosts a special Valentine’s dinner and brunch featuring dim sum, seafood mains, and indulgent desserts.

Dates: February 13, 2026, to February 15, 2026 | Dinner 7:30 PM – 11:45 PM | Brunch 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Dinner (14th): ₹3,250 + taxes

Brunch (15th): ₹3,000 + taxes

The Dimsum Room

Set in Kala Ghoda, The Dimsum Room presents a six-course dining journey tracing stages of love, from amuse bouche to a dessert trio finale. Couples can dine under the stars or in an intimate listening room with soft jazz.

Date: February 14, 2026

Where: The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Price: ₹3,999++ per couple (includes first cocktail/mocktail)