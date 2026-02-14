'Don't Sit': Milind Soman Urges 9-To-5 Employees To Stay On Their Feet, Says 'Just Get Up Every Half Hour'

If your smartwatch keeps nudging you to stand up, you might want to listen, especially now. At 60, fitness icon and model Milind Soman is proving that staying active doesn't require a gym membership or fancy equipment. His latest advice? It's surprisingly simple and brutally honest.

Milind's fitness mantra for desk workers: 'Don't sit'

Speaking on the recent Naturaltein podcast, Milind addressed office workers who spend long hours glued to their desks. "I would say, don’t sit. Just don’t sit. Try to be on your feet as much as you can. You don’t really need to do anything, but at least get off. Like people working in offices for 8 hours or more, just get up every half hour. Go and drink some water. Don’t keep the water bottle on your table. You have to find the opportunity to improve yourself," he said.

Check it out below:

For Milind, fitness isn't about carving out an hour for intense workouts; it's about creating movement in your daily routine. Even lunch breaks can become mini workout windows. As he added, "If you are taking a lunch break of one hour, spend one minute, do a set of push-ups, do spot marching, do anything, any movement that you can imagine."

Here's how can you do

The idea is refreshingly practical. Instead of binge-scrolling between meetings, stand during phone calls. Walk to refill your bottle rather than keeping it within arm's reach. Use the stairs. Do calf raises while waiting for the printer. These tiny bursts of activity boost circulation, improve posture, and keep your metabolism from slowing down.