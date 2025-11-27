Sadhguru Academy To Host 14th Edition Of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success

Sadhguru Academy will host its 14th edition of the annual business leadership intensive for business owners and C-suite executives, INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, from November 27-30, 2025 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Organized by Sadhguru Academy, this annual program delves into the science of scaling up one’s business as well as one’s inner capabilities.

Spread over four days, the program is envisioned and led by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, and will feature eminent and highly accomplished business leaders who will guide participants through the mechanics of professional and personal success. Designed exclusively for business leaders, the program is intended for those who seek not only to scale their businesses but also to elevate themselves into more effective and impactful leaders.

In addition to sessions with Sadhguru and eminent speakers, the program includes workshops, live case studies, one-on-one sessions and Yoga and meditation.

This year’s edition will feature an eminent lineup of Key Resource Leaders and speakers, including Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; Madhabi Puri Buch, Former Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India; Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Ltd; Raj Sisodia, Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Conscious Capitalism Inc; Rohit Bansal, Co-Founder, AceVector and Titan Capital; Shashank Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, DeHaat and Dr. Bala Subramaniam, Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and Director, Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet.

Previous editions of INSIGHT have hosted distinguished leaders such as late Ratan Tata (Former Chairman of Tata Group), N. R. Narayana Murthy (Co-Founder, Infosys), Deep Kalra (Co-Founder, MakeMyTrip), S. Somanath (Former Chairman, ISRO), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon), and C. K. Venkataraman (Managing Director, Titan Company), who shared transformative frameworks and real-world strategies for scaling businesses and leadership impact.

About Sadhguru Academy

Established by Sadhguru, Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru Academy offers the highest quality of leadership education by integrating external skill sets with tools for wellbeing. Its aim is to create leaders whose human potential has found fullest expression, who are deeply rooted in their inner wellbeing and are able to operate from a sense of inclusiveness, resulting in more incisive actions and decisions.

For more information, please visit: https://isha.sadhguru.org/sadhguru-academy/insight