WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Delhi Capitals women. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most successful teams in Women's Premier League auction. Led by Meg Lanning, the franchise made it to three consecutive WPL finals, losing all three. Heading into the WPL 2026 Auction, Delhi have retained their core, but have let Lanning go into the auction pool.

Delhi retained an Indian core of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo were player of the match in India's semi-final and final win in the Women's World Cup 2025 earlier this month. U19 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad has also been retained given her performance in WPL 2025.

Delhi had a plethora of overseas options ion their roster. The Capitals held onto Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp, the two fast bowling all-round options. Kapp is the leading wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history while Sutherland finished only behind Deepti Sharma in the 2025 edition. Barring Niki Prasad, who was retained for Rs 50 Lakh, Delhi paid all their retentions Rs 2.2 crore.

As a result, Delhi have the smallest purse left in the auction. Co-owners GMR and JSW have a purse of Rs 5.70 crore to work with as they aim to build yet another quality squad. Delhi have lost massive quality in their Indian contingent, losing out on the likes of Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani and Arundhati Reddy into the auction pool.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players

Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore), Shafali Verma (2.2 crore), Annabel Sutherland (2.2 crore), Marizanne Kapp (2.2 crore), Niki Prasad (50 Lakh)

DC WPL Auction 2026 Buys

Details to be updated once the auction starts.