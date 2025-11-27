 Jemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana Amid Wedding Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana Amid Wedding Drama

Jemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana Amid Wedding Drama

Rodrigues had already taken a leave of absence from the Heat to attend Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. However, after recent incidents, she decided to support her national teammate.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

WBBL side Brisbane Heat decided to release Jemmimah Rodrigues following a mutual agreement between both parties. The right-handed batter decided to pull out in order to stay in India to support Smriti Mandhana. Rodrigues had already taken a leave of absence from the Heat to attend Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. However, after recent incidents, she decided to support her national teammate.

Brisbane Heat statement on Jemimah Rodrigues

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said while disappointed that fans would not see more of Rodrigues playing for the Heat, the decision was made with her best interest at heart.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,’’ he said.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: First-Round Seat Allotment Declared; Get Direct Link Here
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: First-Round Seat Allotment Declared; Get Direct Link Here
Kalyan Police Raid Illegal ‘Joystick Jungle’ Game Zone, Arrest Three And Rescue Minors Skipping Classes
Kalyan Police Raid Illegal ‘Joystick Jungle’ Game Zone, Arrest Three And Rescue Minors Skipping Classes
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?

“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.

He added, “Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” Svenson said.

This was the second season that Rodrigues had signed with the Heat, after being the club’s number one pick at the International Player draft earlier this year. The 25-Year-old, scored 37 runs at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 102.77 in the three WBBL matches, after helping India Women clinch their maiden ODI World Cup title earlier this month. Heat are searching for their first win this season, having lost all six matches so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana...

Jemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana...

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina...

Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina...

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad