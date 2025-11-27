Jemimah Rodrigues Ends Brisbane Heat Stint In WBBL, Stays Back In India To Support Smriti Mandhana Amid Wedding Drama

Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

WBBL side Brisbane Heat decided to release Jemmimah Rodrigues following a mutual agreement between both parties. The right-handed batter decided to pull out in order to stay in India to support Smriti Mandhana. Rodrigues had already taken a leave of absence from the Heat to attend Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. However, after recent incidents, she decided to support her national teammate.

Brisbane Heat statement on Jemimah Rodrigues

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said while disappointed that fans would not see more of Rodrigues playing for the Heat, the decision was made with her best interest at heart.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,’’ he said.

“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.

He added, “Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” Svenson said.

This was the second season that Rodrigues had signed with the Heat, after being the club’s number one pick at the International Player draft earlier this year. The 25-Year-old, scored 37 runs at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 102.77 in the three WBBL matches, after helping India Women clinch their maiden ODI World Cup title earlier this month. Heat are searching for their first win this season, having lost all six matches so far.