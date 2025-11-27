WPL Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold & Unsold Players

The first ever Women's Premier League Auction has been full of suspense and drama. Deepti Sharma became the joint second most player in WPL history with a 3.2 crore bid from UP Warriorz. Warriorz, with Abhishek Nayar at the helm, have been busy given their massive purse heading into the auction.
Alongside Deepti, UP used their RTM on Kiran Navgire and Sophie Ecclestone. 3-time finalist Meg Lanning was also bought for Rs 1.9 crore, alongside Harleen Deol.
Delhi Capitals bought back Shree Charani and replaced Lanning at the top of the order with Laura Wolvaardt. Chinelle Henry and Sneh Rana were the other purchases.
MI have picked only one player so far, going gung-ho on Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Kerr is the second most player in WPL Auction 2026, going for a massive Rs 3 crore.
Full List of Sold Players
Amelie Kerr |Mumbai Indians| ₹3 Crore
Shabnim Ismail | Mumbai Indians| ₹ 60 Lakhs
Sanskriti Gupta | Mumbai Indians |₹ 20 lakhs
Laura Wolvaardt |Delhi Capitals |₹1.1 Crore
Chinelle Henry |Delhi Capitals |₹ 1.30 crore
Sree Charani |Delhi Capitals |₹1.30 crore
Sneh Rana |Delhi Capitals |₹50 lakh
Lizelle Lee |Delhi Capitals |₹ 30 lakh
Deeya Yadav |Delhi Capitals |₹10 lakhs
Deepti Sharma |UP Warriorz| ₹ 3.2 Crore
Sophie Ecclestone |UP Warriorz| ₹85 lakhs
Meg Lanning |UP Warriorz|₹1.9 crore
Phoebe Litchfield |UP Warriorz| ₹1.20 crore
Kiran Navgire |UP Warriorz|₹ 60 Lakhs
Harleen Deol |UP Warriorz|₹ 50 lakh
Kranti Gaud |UP Warriorz| ₹50 lakh
Asha Sobhana |UP Warriorz|₹ 1.1 crore
Sophie Devine |UP Warriorz| ₹2 Crore
Renuka Singh |UP Warriorz| ₹60 Lakhs
Bharti Fulmali |UP Warriorz|₹ 70 lakh
Titas Sadhu |UP Warriorz|₹ 30 lakh
Georgia Voll |UP Warriorz|₹ 60 lakh
Nadine de Klerk|UP Warriorz| ₹65 lakh
Radha Yadav|UP Warriorz| ₹ 65 lakh
Lauren Bell |UP Warriorz|₹ 90 lakh
Linsey Smith |UP Warriorz| ₹30 lakh
Prema Rawat |UP Warriorz| ₹ 20 Lakhs
Full List of Unsold Players
Alyssa Healy | Australia | ₹50 L
S Meghana | India | ₹30 L
Tazmin Brits | South Africa | ₹30 L
Izzy Gaze | New Zealand | ₹50 L
Grace Harris | Australia | ₹30 L
Any Jones | England |₹ 50 L
Uma Chetry | India | ₹50 L
Lauren Cheatle | Australia | ₹30 L
Darcie Brown | Australia | ₹30 L
Priya Mishra | India | ₹30 L
Amanda-Jade | Australia | ₹30 L
Saika Ishaque | India | ₹30 L
Alana King | Australia |₹40 L
Pranavi Chandra | India | ₹10 L
Sanika Chalke | India | ₹10 L
Deeya Yadav | India | ₹10 L
Arushi Goel | India | ₹10 L
Disha Kasat | India | ₹10 L
Vrinda Dinesh | India |₹10 L
Davina Parrin | India | ₹10 L
Humaira Kazi | India | ₹10 L
Amandeep Kaur | India | ₹20 L
G Trisha | India | ₹10 L
Jintimani Kalita | India | ₹10 L
Yashasri S | India | ₹10 L
Nandini Kashyap | India | ₹10 L
Prathyoosha Kumar | India | ₹10 L
Khushi Bhatia | India | ₹10 L
Mamatha Madiwala | India | ₹10 L
Shipra Giri | India | ₹10 L
Happy Kumari | India | ₹10 L
Nandini Sharma | India | ₹10 L
Komalpreet Kour | India | ₹10 L
Milly Illingworth | India | ₹10 L
Shabnam Shakil | India | ₹10 L
Prakashika Naik | India | ₹10 L
Bharti Rawal | India | ₹10 L
Priyaka Koushal | India | ₹10 L
Parunika Sisodia | India | ₹10 L
Jagravi Pawar | India | ₹10 L