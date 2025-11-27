WPL Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold & Unsold Players

The first ever Women's Premier League Auction has been full of suspense and drama. Deepti Sharma became the joint second most player in WPL history with a 3.2 crore bid from UP Warriorz. Warriorz, with Abhishek Nayar at the helm, have been busy given their massive purse heading into the auction.

Alongside Deepti, UP used their RTM on Kiran Navgire and Sophie Ecclestone. 3-time finalist Meg Lanning was also bought for Rs 1.9 crore, alongside Harleen Deol.

Delhi Capitals bought back Shree Charani and replaced Lanning at the top of the order with Laura Wolvaardt. Chinelle Henry and Sneh Rana were the other purchases.

MI have picked only one player so far, going gung-ho on Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Kerr is the second most player in WPL Auction 2026, going for a massive Rs 3 crore.

Full List of Sold Players

Amelie Kerr |Mumbai Indians| ₹3 Crore

Shabnim Ismail | Mumbai Indians| ₹ 60 Lakhs

Sanskriti Gupta | Mumbai Indians |₹ 20 lakhs

Laura Wolvaardt |Delhi Capitals |₹1.1 Crore

Chinelle Henry |Delhi Capitals |₹ 1.30 crore

Sree Charani |Delhi Capitals |₹1.30 crore

Sneh Rana |Delhi Capitals |₹50 lakh

Lizelle Lee |Delhi Capitals |₹ 30 lakh

Deeya Yadav |Delhi Capitals |₹10 lakhs

Deepti Sharma |UP Warriorz| ₹ 3.2 Crore

Sophie Ecclestone |UP Warriorz| ₹85 lakhs

Meg Lanning |UP Warriorz|₹1.9 crore

Phoebe Litchfield |UP Warriorz| ₹1.20 crore

Kiran Navgire |UP Warriorz|₹ 60 Lakhs

Harleen Deol |UP Warriorz|₹ 50 lakh

Kranti Gaud |UP Warriorz| ₹50 lakh

Asha Sobhana |UP Warriorz|₹ 1.1 crore

Sophie Devine |UP Warriorz| ₹2 Crore

Renuka Singh |UP Warriorz| ₹60 Lakhs

Bharti Fulmali |UP Warriorz|₹ 70 lakh

Titas Sadhu |UP Warriorz|₹ 30 lakh

Georgia Voll |UP Warriorz|₹ 60 lakh

Nadine de Klerk|UP Warriorz| ₹65 lakh

Radha Yadav|UP Warriorz| ₹ 65 lakh

Lauren Bell |UP Warriorz|₹ 90 lakh

Linsey Smith |UP Warriorz| ₹30 lakh

Prema Rawat |UP Warriorz| ₹ 20 Lakhs

Full List of Unsold Players

Alyssa Healy | Australia | ₹50 L

S Meghana | India | ₹30 L

Tazmin Brits | South Africa | ₹30 L

Izzy Gaze | New Zealand | ₹50 L

Grace Harris | Australia | ₹30 L

Any Jones | England |₹ 50 L

Uma Chetry | India | ₹50 L

Lauren Cheatle | Australia | ₹30 L

Darcie Brown | Australia | ₹30 L

Priya Mishra | India | ₹30 L

Amanda-Jade | Australia | ₹30 L

Saika Ishaque | India | ₹30 L

Alana King | Australia |₹40 L

Pranavi Chandra | India | ₹10 L

Sanika Chalke | India | ₹10 L

Deeya Yadav | India | ₹10 L

Arushi Goel | India | ₹10 L

Disha Kasat | India | ₹10 L

Vrinda Dinesh | India |₹10 L

Davina Parrin | India | ₹10 L

Humaira Kazi | India | ₹10 L

Amandeep Kaur | India | ₹20 L

G Trisha | India | ₹10 L

Jintimani Kalita | India | ₹10 L

Yashasri S | India | ₹10 L

Nandini Kashyap | India | ₹10 L

Prathyoosha Kumar | India | ₹10 L

Khushi Bhatia | India | ₹10 L

Mamatha Madiwala | India | ₹10 L

Shipra Giri | India | ₹10 L

Happy Kumari | India | ₹10 L

Nandini Sharma | India | ₹10 L

Komalpreet Kour | India | ₹10 L

Milly Illingworth | India | ₹10 L

Shabnam Shakil | India | ₹10 L

Prakashika Naik | India | ₹10 L

Bharti Rawal | India | ₹10 L

Priyaka Koushal | India | ₹10 L

Parunika Sisodia | India | ₹10 L

Jagravi Pawar | India | ₹10 L