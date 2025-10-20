IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Was Rohit Sharma Trying To Invite Paparazzi Into The Bus After Team India Reached Adelaide? Check Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India players were mobbed by fans and received a grand reception as they reached Adelaide for the crucial second ODI against Australia on October 23, Thursday. In a video shared on social media on October 20, Monday, Rohit Sharma was seemingly seen inviting the paparazzi into the bus with his gesture as they were talking among themselves.

The Men in Blue need things to go their way in the second ODI after being outplayed by Mitchell Marsh and co. in the series opener. The consistent rain interruptions played a massive part in India being unbale to get any momentum going for them. After the final lengthy break, the contest was reduced to 26 overs and India dragged themselves to 136/9. The hosts chased down the total with seven wickets to spare.

After signing autographs for the fans, Virat Kohli made his way to the team bus. Watch the below video:

"Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games" - Sunil Gavaskar

Despite both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma flopping in the series-opener, ex-Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar suggested that fans need to give the prolific pair time to come good as they are playing at the highest level for the first time since March. He told India Today:

"They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging even for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who play regularly. India are still a very, very good team. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games."

India had beaten Australia the last time these two sides played an ODI in Adelaide.