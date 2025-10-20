 Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsScary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana had to exit the field after copping a blow to her chin during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 20, Monday. The physio had come to examine Sultana but she could not carry on. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Nigar Sultana was down with injury. | (Image Credits: X)

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana had to exit the field after copping a blow to her chin during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 20, Monday. The physio had come to examine Sultana but she could not carry on. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Read Also
'My Shot Selection Should...': Smriti Mandhana Takes Responsibility For India's Loss To England At...
article-image

The moment occurred in the 47th over of the innings sent down by Sobhana Mosatry. Udeshika Prabodhani tried to blast the fuller delivery sent down by Mosatry but missed it. Sultana, who was keeping, tried to grasp the ball but failed to and was struck on the chin. While there was no bleeding, she walked off.

Watch the below video of how the incident unfolded:

Bangladesh lose three wickets in their pursuit of 203

FPJ Shorts
'Pura Neve East Indian Sanskruti': First East Indian Marathi Musical In 14 Years Draws Packed Houses
'Pura Neve East Indian Sanskruti': First East Indian Marathi Musical In 14 Years Draws Packed Houses
Developed Maharashtra 2047 Draft Approved: Fadnavis Outlines Vision For A Global Competitor State
Developed Maharashtra 2047 Draft Approved: Fadnavis Outlines Vision For A Global Competitor State
Mumbai Consumer Commission Slams Developers, Orders Flat Possession With 8% Interest After 5-Year Delay; Builder And Marketing Partner Held Liable
Mumbai Consumer Commission Slams Developers, Orders Flat Possession With 8% Interest After 5-Year Delay; Builder And Marketing Partner Held Liable
Sachkhand Express: India’s 'Langar On Wheels’ Serves Free Meals And Spreads Compassion Across 2,000 km
Sachkhand Express: India’s 'Langar On Wheels’ Serves Free Meals And Spreads Compassion Across 2,000 km

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have already lost three wickets after bowling their Sri Lankan counterparts out for 202 in 48.4 overs. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu (46), Hasini Perera (85) and Nilakshika Perera (37) were the only Sri Lankan batters to reach double figures as their innings failed to gather any real momentum.

Shorna Akter was the pick of Sri Lankan bowlers, bagging outstanding figures of 10-2-27-3, while Rabeya Khan snared a couple. Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi and Nahida Akter took one scalp each in an outstanding bowling performance by them.

Fargana Hoque (7), Rubya Haider (0), Mostary (8) are the ones to depart. Bangladesh will need a massive effort if they are chase the total down and stay in contention for a playoff spot. England, Australia and South Africa have already confirmed their semi-final spots. Five teams in India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have reached the top four.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Happy Diwali, WWE Universe!': John Cena Celebrates Festival Of Lights, Shares Heartwarming Message...

'Happy Diwali, WWE Universe!': John Cena Celebrates Festival Of Lights, Shares Heartwarming Message...

Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025...

Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025...

'Main Unka Coach Hota Toh...': Abdullah Shafique's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral During PAK Vs SA 2nd...

'Main Unka Coach Hota Toh...': Abdullah Shafique's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral During PAK Vs SA 2nd...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Was Rohit Sharma Trying To Invite Paparazzi Into The Bus After Team India...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Was Rohit Sharma Trying To Invite Paparazzi Into The Bus After Team India...

Popular Streamer IShowSpeed Left In Disbelief After Discovering Football Legends And FIFA President...

Popular Streamer IShowSpeed Left In Disbelief After Discovering Football Legends And FIFA President...