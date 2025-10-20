Scary! Nigar Sultana Cops Blow To Her Chin While Keeping In SL W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Nigar Sultana was down with injury. | (Image Credits: X)

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana had to exit the field after copping a blow to her chin during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 20, Monday. The physio had come to examine Sultana but she could not carry on. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

The moment occurred in the 47th over of the innings sent down by Sobhana Mosatry. Udeshika Prabodhani tried to blast the fuller delivery sent down by Mosatry but missed it. Sultana, who was keeping, tried to grasp the ball but failed to and was struck on the chin. While there was no bleeding, she walked off.

Watch the below video of how the incident unfolded:

Bangladesh lose three wickets in their pursuit of 203

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have already lost three wickets after bowling their Sri Lankan counterparts out for 202 in 48.4 overs. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu (46), Hasini Perera (85) and Nilakshika Perera (37) were the only Sri Lankan batters to reach double figures as their innings failed to gather any real momentum.

Shorna Akter was the pick of Sri Lankan bowlers, bagging outstanding figures of 10-2-27-3, while Rabeya Khan snared a couple. Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi and Nahida Akter took one scalp each in an outstanding bowling performance by them.

Fargana Hoque (7), Rubya Haider (0), Mostary (8) are the ones to depart. Bangladesh will need a massive effort if they are chase the total down and stay in contention for a playoff spot. England, Australia and South Africa have already confirmed their semi-final spots. Five teams in India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have reached the top four.