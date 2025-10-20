Popular Streamer IShowSpeed Left In Disbelief After Discovering Football Legends And FIFA President Follow Him On Instagram; Video

Image: IShowSpeed/YouTube

Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed experienced yet another surreal moment during a recent livestream, leaving both himself and his viewers in disbelief. Known for his energetic personality and his well-documented admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, Speed stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while scrolling through Ronaldo’s Instagram following list.

During the stream, Speed realised that some of the biggest names in world football, legendary late Brazilian icon Pele, former Real Madrid star Marcelo, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, all follow him on Instagram. The revelation sent his chat into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comments with excitement and disbelief.

Speed, visibly astonished, repeatedly checked the profiles to confirm what he was seeing. His reaction, filled with shock and joy, quickly went viral across social media platforms, as fans celebrated yet another milestone in his growing global influence.

From his humorous Ronaldo impressions to his passionate football commentary, IShowSpeed has become a cultural phenomenon whose reach now extends into the very heart of the football world and being followed by legends like Marcelo and figures like Infantino only cements that legacy further.

Lionel Messi Sparks Buzz By Ignoring IShowSpeed At FIFA Club World Cup Opener; Video

During the opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup between Inter Miami and Al Ahly, a brief moment involving Lionel Messi and YouTuber iShowSpeed caught fans' attention online.

As Messi entered Hard Rock Stadium, he greeted former football legends like Pepe. Standing nearby was iShowSpeed, who is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi walked past him without saying anything or making eye contact. iShowSpeed was visibly at a loss for words upon catching a glimpse of Messi, as his stunned expression was clear in video footage.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many people saying Messi deliberately ignored him. Some saw it as a sign of the long-running fan rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo supporters. Others felt Messi was simply focused on the match and didn’t want distractions.

The match itself ended in a 0–0 draw. Messi came close to scoring with a free-kick that hit the crossbar, and Al Ahly missed a penalty in the first half. While there were no goals in the game, Messi’s quiet walk past iShowSpeed became one of the biggest talking points of the night.