Review: Inspector Zende Balances Suspense And Humor With Refreshing Ease | File Photo

New Delhi [India], September 5: Inspector Zende on Netflix is a reminder that crime thrillers need not always shout to be heard. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film reimagines the chase for Charles Sobhraj with finesse, balancing sharp writing with sly humor.

At the heart of it is Manoj Bajpayee, who once again proves that minimalism can be magnetic. His Inspector Zende is neither flamboyant nor forceful—he is steady, intelligent, and quietly confident. Watching him maneuver through clues feels like watching an artist at work.

Jim Sarbh, meanwhile, delivers a performance of calculated restraint. As Carl Bhojraj, he exudes charm laced with menace, never raising his voice yet always commanding attention. Together, Bajpayee and Sarbh elevate the narrative into a cerebral duel.

The film’s true surprise lies in its comedic undertone. Bhalchandra Kadam provides much-needed levity, ensuring the film never feels too heavy. The screenplay thrives on situational humor, making the tension palatable while retaining its edge.

Visually, Inspector Zende is a treat. The retro landscapes, period details, and moody cinematography transport viewers straight into the 1980s. The pacing is sharp, and the 2-hour runtime rarely drags.

Of course, purists of the thriller genre may find the lighter tone a deviation. Yet, it’s precisely this blend of crime and comedy that sets the film apart.

Verdict: A smart, stylish, and subtly humorous thriller, Inspector Zende belongs on every cinephile’s watchlist—anchored by Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance and Sarbh’s enigmatic presence.

Movie: Inspector Zende

Director: Chinmay Mandlekar

Actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Girija Oak, Sachin Khedekar, and Bhalchandra Kadam

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 4 stars