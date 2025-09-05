NBR Group’s Soul Of The Seasons Brings Nature-Inspired Living To Bengaluru | File Photo

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Real estate developer NBR Group has unveiled its landmark project, Soul of the Seasons, which has quickly earned acclaim as the Best Themed Residential Project – Award at the 2025 GREBA Awards.

Set in the Sarjapur Road–Gunjur corridor, one of Bengaluru’s most dynamic growth zones, the project spans 9.65 acres and dedicates almost 88 per cent of its area to landscaped greenery. Its design philosophy is rooted in the ancient concept of the Pancha Mahabhoota—Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth—blended with the GAIA approach to create a community that balances modern luxury with natural harmony.

The development consists of four towers rising 22 to 26 floors, each incorporating features that reflect the elements, from sky decks and cross-ventilated layouts to solar-powered facilities, reflective pools, and lush walkways. The spacious 3 BHK homes are built using aluminium formwork technology, ensuring superior finishes and timely delivery.

Residents will also have access to a luxury clubhouse designed around wellness and community living, complete with yoga pavilions, fitness spaces, a swimming pool, and themed lounges.

“Soul of the Seasons is not just about apartments—it is about building an environment that nurtures balance, well-being, and community spirit,” said Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group.

Alongside this recognition, NBR Group was recently named Progressive Developer of the Year at the Times of India Business Awards 2025. Founded in 1998 by Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy and Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, the company has delivered more than 12 million sq. ft. of residential developments and continues to be regarded as one of South India’s most trusted real estate brands.

For further details, visit www.nbrgroup.in.