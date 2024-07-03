Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Naezy Asks Sana Sultan Not To Call Him 'Bamai' Because Of Sana Makbul (VIDEO)

In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, alliances are shifting daily. Despite both Sana Sultan and Sana Makbul being friends with rapper Naezy, the two women have a strained relationship and frequently clash.

In a recent promo released by the streaming platform, Naezy asks Sana Sultan to stop calling him 'Bamai,' suggesting alternative nicknames like 'Bachhi,' 'Bantai,' or 'Ba' instead. When Sana Sultan inquires if Sana Makbul has an issue with her using the term, Naezy confirms it. Sana Sultan then asks Naezy to consider her feelings on the matter too. Replying to Sana, Naezy asks her to get into a fight with Sana Makbul and the duo laugh it out. Later, Naezy discusses the issue with Sai Ketan Rao, revealing that Sana Makbul does not want any body else to address him as 'bamai,' and has said that it is only her who can do so. Sai Ketan Rao appears annoyed, suggesting that Sana Makbul is seeking attention and faking her concerns and Naezy is allowing her to do. Upon listening to this, Naezy appears confused.

In the episode of the show last night, Naezy was seen being upset over Sana Makbul not defending him in the nominations and also went ahead to tell Sana that she is not the 'real bamai.' Sana, who was hurt by Naezy's words was seen breaking down in tears later on.