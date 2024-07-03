Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik QUESTIONS 'Baharwala' Concept By Makers: 'Mujhe Ye Bilkul Pasand Nahi Aaya BB Ka' (Exclusive)

Payal Malik, the first wife of Armaan Malik recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Not just her followers, Payal's eviction came as a shocker to her fellow Bigg Boss contestants as well. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Payal questioned the concept of a baharwala in the show and stated that she has not been able to understand the same.

Payal, who got evicted because 'baharwala' Sai Ketan Rao chose to save Sana Sultan, addressed this concept in a conversation with us and said, ''Ye baharwala wala concept mujhe bilkul pasand nahi aaya Bigg Boss ka. Iski wajah se jo game hai na wo khel hi nahi pa rahe log. Jaise main hoon, hum logo ko khel ne ka mauka hi nahi mil raha hai. Bahar wala kisi ko bhi nominate kar ke chala jata hai, jaise first Neeraj bhaiyya aur Shivani ko kiya gaya tha. Ghar ke taraf se nominated 4 log thhe, par unhe save kar ke Neeraj aur Shivani ko nominate kardiya gaya. So, mujhe ye concept kuch samajh nahi aaya.''

In a conversation with us earlier, Payal had opened up on the reason behind staying back with husband Armaan Malik who cheated on her with her bestfriend Kritika Malik and said that the stayed back because of her son Cheeku and also because of her love for husband Armaan. Payal states that she was financially and emotionally dependent and had she not been the same at that time, she would have never taken this decision. However, the creator also implied that now that she is both financially and emotionally secure, her views about Armaan and Kritika have changed and that she cannot stay without the two of them now.