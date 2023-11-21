'Respect Karni Chahiye': Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On Chatter Around His Relationships On Koffee With Karan 8

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan might not have been a guest on Koffee With Karan yet, but he has been a constant point of discussion on the chat show, hosted by Karan Johar, thanks to his love life which is not so hidden from the public. And the actor has now finally reacted on his relationships being a point of discussion of the couch repeatedly.

In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, KJo was seen discussing with his guests Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about how both of them dated the same man -- Kartik Aaryan. While the two of them did not say a clear 'Yes', KJo went ahead and took the liberty to confirm that the rumours were indeed true.

And now, Kartik has finally decided to speak up on his relationships and equations being a hot topic of the Koffee couch. The actor stated that he would want people to only talk about his professional life and not the ongoings in his personal life.

When prodded on the chatter around him on Koffee With Karan, Kartik stated that the one thing he believes is that if two people are in a relationship, then the other person too should not talk about it even if it doesn't work out.

"Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye. I expect the same from my partner. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship," he said.

He went on to say that when two people get into a relationship, they don't really think about it not working out going ahead. "You should respect that time, that moment. You should respect yourself also," he said.

He added that when one person talks about the relationship, then they are not just talking about the other half but about themselves too.

In the past, Kartik has been rumoured to be dating a number of young actresses including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara and Ananya. Reports also went viral that there was a romance brewing between Kriti Sanon and him, but both of them wasted no time in denying it.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with the shoot of Chandu Champion, which marks his first film with Kabir Khan. He also has Aashiqui 3 in his kitty, along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hera Pheri 3.

