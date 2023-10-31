 Kartik Aaryan REACTS To Morphed Video Of Him Endorsing Congress Election Campaign In Madhya Pradesh
Kartik Aaryan REACTS To Morphed Video Of Him Endorsing Congress Election Campaign In Madhya Pradesh

The video was made by Disney+Hotstar a month ago to promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, was recently featured in a morphed video that shows him endorsing Congress and its CM candidate Kamal Nath in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. However, the truth is that the video was made by Disney+Hotstar a month ago to promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor reacted to the morphed video and said, "This is the REAL AD @DisneyPlusHS Rest all is Fake."

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Chandu Champion. The film, directed by  Kabir Khan, will be released on June 14 next year. This marks the first collaboration between Kabir and Kartik. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.  

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kartik unveiled the first look from Chandu Champion. He wrote in the caption, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero.. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.” 

