Kartik Aaryan Visits Dagdusheth Halwai Temple In Pune To Seek Blessings Amid Chandu Champion Shoot (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday (October 26) visited Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to seek blessings. Several photos of the actor from the temple have surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of his much-awaited film Chandu Champion.

In the inside photos that have gone viral on social media, Kartik is spotted in a pink shirt. He is seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. The actor also smiled for photographs.

The photos and videos have been shared by Kartik's fan pages on social media. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan is a Lord Ganesha devotee. He makes it a point to visit Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings before the release of all his films. This year, he also visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor also brings Bappa home every year.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Reportedly, Kartik is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Earlier this month, Kartik revealed he shot an eight-minute-long single-shot war sequence. He also shared a photo of himself holding a gun on the battlefield.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir. It is all set to release on June 14, 2024.

He also has 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Aashiqui 3 and Chandoo Mondeti's sci-fi thriller in his kitty. Kartik is also enjoying the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.