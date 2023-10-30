MP Elections 2023: Kartik Aaryan Appears In MORPHED Advertisement Endorsing Congress & Kamal Nath; Video Viral

Actor Kartik Aaryan has never said anything political or sided with any political party. However, a video that surfaced on social media on Monday left people bewildered. In the viral video, the actor is seen endorsing Congress and its CM candidate Kamal Nath for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

If you have come across this video, let us make it clear for you that Kartik Aaryan has not endorsed Kamal Nath or Congress. In all likeliness, he is not even aware that his video of him endorsing the grand old party and its leader is doing rounds on social media.

So where did the video come from? Kartik had featured in a 49-second promo video made for DisneyPlus Hotstar that released about a month ago. In this video, Kartik was seen promoting the OTT platform and its telecast of the Cricket World Cup 2023 and other movies. The video titled 'Baaki sab padega feeka' was posted on DisneyPlus Hotstar's YouTube channel on September 23.

Cut to October 30, the same video surfaced on social media, although with a dubbed audio, morphed and edited in a way that Kartik can be heard endorsing the Congress for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. Instead of the World Cup and movie banners that featured in the original ad, the edited video showed various poll promises made by the Congress party for the MP elections.

People were quick to react to the video being shared by Congress supporters' handles.

Questioning the authenticity of the video, BJP Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga tagged the actor on X and asked if it was true.

Punit Agarwal, the head of Delhi BJP IT cell, asked if the video is edited.

"Did @TheAaryanKartik become the brand ambassador of Congress or is it an edited video ?" Agarwal wrote below the video.

Several other users tagged the actor to confirm whether he has indeed endorsed the Congress party.

Another user, tweeting the video of the actual ad footage, wrote, "The real advertisement is from @DisneyPlus! Now Congress has resorted to such actions! @TheAaryanKartik"

