MP Elections 2023: Congress Won’t Benefit From Caste Census, Says Athawale

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Ramdas Athawale here on Monday said the Congress, which is pushing for caste census in the country, will not profit politically from its demand.

“Congress will not profit politically from caste census as people know the party did not undertake this exercise when it was in power,” Athawale told reporters in Indore.

The RPI (A) chief said that his party is in favour of a caste census but technically it is not possible in the country.

“Article 17 of the Constitution has a provision for eradication of casteism and, therefore, the government would face a problem in carrying out a caste census,” he claimed.

On allegations by opposition parties against BJP of trying to change the Constitution, Athawale said that this is just propaganda.

On a query that BJP breaks political parties, the minister said that his party’s doors were open only from one side.

“You can get in but cannot go out,” he said.

Replying to a question about Congress's position in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment minister said that grandmothers ask when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will get married.

