MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Shah Cancels Meeting In Indore As Party Candidates Are Occupied Filing Nominations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Amit Shah cancelled the meeting of the party leaders to be held on Monday at 11:30 am at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, as the candidates are occupied with filing the nominations.

Notably, today is the last day to file the nominations, and the party candidates are busy filing the nominations.

Amit Shah reached Indore from Ujjain on Sunday night. He is staying at the Brilliant Convention Center, where he also met senior leaders of the party.

According to the information, Shah will leave for Gwalior at 3:30 p.m.

Three-day visit

Shah is on a three-day visit to the state. He kicked off his three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh by paying homage to the statues of legendary Gondwana tribal rulers Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah at their memorial near Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Shah will visit the Vindhya region today.

He interacted with party leaders over the present political scenario and damage control exercises. He also guided the leaders on how to take forward the election campaign work.