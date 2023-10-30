Overheard In Bhopal: Sahib’s Wishes, Counting Their Chicks, Clout fails & Others

Overheard In Bhopal |

Sahib’s wishes

Many officers generally long for the post of Chief Secretary (CS), but a bureaucrat is desirous of getting another position. This officer wants to become the Principal Secretary (PS) in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after the formation of the next government. He is assured that if the BJP forms the government, the chances of the present PS staying in the CMO are bleak. The main reason for it is that the present PS in the CMO does not want to remain there. Thus, whosoever forms the next government, a new PS will be posted there, and this officer thinks that he is the most suitable of all bureaucrats for this position. He is on good terms with the leaders of the BJP and those of the Congress. The officer thinks chances of his becoming the next PS in the CMO are bright. Otherwise also, few officers want to join this post.

Lure of lucre

A few officers are getting nervous, because the election date is nearing. A senior IAS officer is high-strung about some old hash money. When the new government is formed after the election, there will be a major administrative reshuffle. Sahib knows he will be shifted from the department he is working for. Keeping that in mind, Sahib has begun to mount pressure on those from whom he has to take the payola. So, he has begun to put the acid on them for the fix and has asked an officer of the department to collect the rest of the money. There are reports that some people are scrupling to give it, and, as a result, Sahib has threatened an officer to spoil his confidential report. Now, the officer is worried about how to collect the rest of the brass for Sahib.

Up the creek

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) sends many officers into a tizzy, but it has caused a major problem to a young IAS officer. The officer approved the work of a supplier from whom he has to take a huge amount of douceurs. But the supplier belongs to another state where the assembly election is also being held. He clearly told Sahib that it would not be possible for him to come to MP to sweeten his hands, and that he should send someone to collect the dough. Policemen have intensified checking on borders because of the election, and they may confiscate the money. The supplier’s problem has also confused the officer who feels if the money is caught on its way to the state, he will also be in the soup along with the supplier. Now that the fear of losing the money is haunting him, he began to find ways to bring the lucre to the state.

Counting their chicks

It is not known which party is going to form the next government in the state. If the BJP wins, nobody knows who will become the chief minister. So, some senior IAS officers are counting their chickens before they are hatched. One of them wants that if the ruling party returns to power, the present chief minister should be at the helm of affairs again so that he remains as influential as he is today. Another officer wants the BJP’s national general secretary to get the key to power that his clout in the administration may enhance. On the other hand, another ACS wants a Union Minister to become the chief minister. There is a retired officer who wants to see a central minister who defected from the Congress to the BJP as the next CM. Similarly, a few bureaucrats are waiting for the Congress to form the next government so that they may again become powerful. People are counting their chickens before they are hatched. So goes the story.

Clout fails

An officer removed by the Election Commission from the post of collector is using his clout to get an important position. Since Sahib is influential, he spared no effort to get a plum assignment, but his links in the administration came to naught, and he was sent to an insignificant department. Because his clouts did not work, he was unhappy, but he got an assurance from the higher-ups that when the new government was formed he would be posted to a district. The officer could never imagine that immediately after the enforcement of MCC, EC’s axe would fall on him. The action shocked him so much that Sahib is still upset and counting on the assurance that he will be sent to a district after the setup of the new government. Ergo, the officer is praying to God that the present government returns to power, and the current chief minister remains in the helm of affairs.

Embracing pratfalls

A Congress candidate had to embrace pratfalls after an altercation with an IAS officer. The politician told the officer to be within his limits, since his party will form the government in a month. The officer initially ignored it, but when the politician laid emphasis on his statement, the bureaucrat told him whatever he wished he might do after the government formation. The reply shocked the politician, but the story did not end there. The powerful officer complained to a senior leader of the Congress about the candidate’s behaviour. The senior leader of the party took the candidate to task asking him not to lock horns with officers. Now, the candidate gives a wide berth to the officer who is considered sharp-witted and does not give enough importance to the politician.

