WATCH: Shinde Faction MP Hemant Patil Resigns In Support Of Maratha Reservation Agitation

The Maratha reservation issue has escalated, leading to protests spreading across Maharashtra. In such a situation, political leaders are now feeling pressure from the community. The Maratha community has been patient for many years. Activists from the Maratha community are now warning political leaders that the dominant community has stood behind them for years and it's now their turn to support the community.

Patil writes to Lok Sabha speaker

In the midst of this pressure, Hemant Patil, the Member of Parliament from Hingoli, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, has decided to resign. Patil has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that he has resigned as a Member of the lower house (Lok Sabha) of parliament.

In order to push for the demand for Maratha community reservations, some activists who had gone to meet Patil and demanded for the MP's resignation. Following this, Hemant Patil promptly wrote his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker in support of the activists' cause.

At the Vasant Cooperative Sugar Factory in Yavatmal, special representative Patil faced protests from Maratha activists who had gathered there. At that moment, the legislator made a strong announcement against the special representatives who were opposing the Maratha reservation issue. He stated that if the demand of the Maratha community is only to have a meeting of the special representatives in Delhi regarding the reservation issue, then he would submit his resignation in a minute. He promptly wrote his resignation letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"The issue of Maratha community reservations in Maharashtra has been pending for many years. With strong sentiments from the community on this matter, I have been a dedicated worker for the Maratha community for several years, especially for farmers. I have given full support to the reservation movement, and thus I am resigning from my post," Patil wrote in his letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Who is Hemant Patil?

Hemant Patil is a seasoned Shiv Sena activist, and his area of work is in Nanded, where he has served as a municipal councilor, the President of the Standing Committee, and as the Shiv Sena district chief. In the beginning, Hemant Patil was associated with Raj Thackeray, but he later found common ground with Uddhav Thackeray, which made him align with Shiv Sena.

In the aftermath of Eknath Shinde led a split in Shiv Sena, Patil had joined Shinde faction.

