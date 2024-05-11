 Mira- Bhayandar: Duo From Gujarat Held With Over 2 Kilos Of Ganja Worth ₹46,000 In Kashigaon
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
In two separate seizures, the crime detection unit attached to the Kashigaon police station apprehended three drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of more than two kilograms of ganja (cannabis). In the first case, a patrolling unit comprising personnel from the crime detection unit noticed two suspicious looking men who were trying to hide behind a truck after spotting the police jeep near the Jari-Mari Lake in Kashigaon during the wee hours on Thursday. 

Arrested For Ganja Smuggling From Gujarat

Upon frisking the police personnel found a little over one kilogram of ganja from their possession. The duo who have been identified as- Rajan Vasantbhai Patel (23) and Sagar Chimanbhai Wagasiya (24)-both hailing from Rajkot in Gujarat. The duo confessed that they smuggled the narcotic substance from Gujarat to sell to prospective buyers in the region. In the second case, the police were tipped off about the arrival of a drug peddler in their jurisdiction.

Cracking Down On Drug Trafficking

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused identified as-Prakash Vikram Jadhav (54) was caught with 1.04 kg ganja. The estimated market value of the contraband seized in both the cases is said to be more than Rs.46,000. Not ruling out the trio’s involvement in a much bigger drug racket, the police have booked them under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Investigations were on to ascertain the source of the contraband and the potential buyers. 

