 Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Smuggling Ganja Worth ₹12.24 Lakh
Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Smuggling Ganja Worth ₹12.24 Lakh

Acting on a tip-off that a person is transporting the contraband in order to sell it in Goa, the police laid a trap near Palaspe Phata on old Mumbai-Pune Highway and nabbed him.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai police has arrested a man for possessing 61.2 kg ganja worth Rs 12.24 lakh. Acting on a tip-off that a person is transporting the contraband in order to sell it in Goa, the police laid a trap near Palaspe Phata on old Mumbai-Pune Highway and nabbed him.

Details of case

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Wasim Mohammad Shafique Qureshi, 43, a resident of Bandra. The police also seized the car in which he was transporting the ganja.

A case has been registered with Panvel police under section 8 (c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 20 (c) (Punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) of the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

