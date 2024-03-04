Indore: Man With 7 Kg Ganja Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested while illegally carrying ganja on his scooter in Tilak Nagar area on Sunday. The scooter was seized by the police and the accused booked under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, a youth named Mahesh alias Bam Bam was arrested from Scheme Number 140 during a checking drive. During a search, the police team seized around 7.3 kilogram of ganja being carried on the scooter which was also recovered from the accused. He was later handed over to Tilak Nagar police station for further action. He is being questioned for other people indulging in drug supply.

Youth Molesting Girl Nabbed By Bajrang Activists | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists caught a youth from a different community for befriending her and allegedly doing objectionable acts with her at a café near Bengali Square on Sunday. The accused had befriended the girl through a social media platform.

According to Bajrang Dal’s Tannu Sharma, information was received that a youth would meet a girl in a café. After that Dal’s Jitendra Jadoun, Bantu Shroff along with other activists reached C4 café near Bengali Square and caught the youth with the girl.

They alleged that the youth hails from Dhar and after befriending the girl, he came to the city to meet her. He had also given some sedatives in the drink and was molesting her. He was thrashed by the activists and handed over to Kanadiya police station for further action against him.