 MP: Bhopal-Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Cancelled Till March End
Maintenance work is to be done on Pit Line No. 1 at Bhopal Railway station of West Central Railway, Bhopal Division.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
MP: Bhopal-Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Cancelled For A Month Till March 31 | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vindhyachal Express running between Bhopal and Itarsi has been cancelled from March 3 to March 31 on the orders of West Central Railway owing to maintenance work. Railways has requested passengers to contact 139 for any queries.

According to information, efforts are being made by the Railway Administration to complete the infrastructure development works soon. In this context, maintenance work is to be done on Pit Line No. 1 at Bhopal Railway station of West Central Railway, Bhopal Division. 

During the work, it has been decided to cancel the Bhopal-Itarsi-Bhopal Vindhyachal Express train from the originating station on the scheduled dates. Train number 11271 Itarsi-Bhopal Vindhyachal Express will remain canceled from March 3 to 30 and train number 11272 Bhopal-Itarsi Vindhyachal Express will remain canceled in both directions from March 4 to 31. 

Read Also
MP: Nagpur-Shahdol Express Cancelled From Feb 28 To March 10 Due To Maintenance Work
article-image

Nagpur-Shahdol express cancelled till March 10

Notably, Nagpur-Shahdol Express train number 11201, running from Nagpur to Shahdol via Chhindwara, has also been cancelled recently for twelve days. The train has been cancelled due to non-interlock working for the third line work at Shahdol station, due to which more than two dozen other trains have also been cancelled.

While Nagpur-Shahdol Express will not run from February 28 to March 10, Shahdol-Nagpur Express will not run from February 29 to March 11.

