 MP: Nagpur-Shahdol Express Cancelled From Feb 28 To March 10 Due To Maintenance Work
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nagpur-Shahdol Express train number 11201, running from Nagpur to Shahdol via Chhindwara, is once again being cancelled for twelve days. The train is being cancelled due to non-interlock working for the third line work at Shahdol station, due to which more than two dozen other trains have also been cancelled.

Railways issued an advisory in this regard on Wednesday, which stated that train number 11201 Nagpur-Shahdol Express will not run from February 28 to March 10. Similarly, train number 11202 Shahdol-Nagpur Express will not run from February 29 to March 11.

Earlier, operations of the rain were shut from February 19 to February 25, and the passengers received information about this very late. This caused problems among the passengers who had made prior reservations. 

Several trains in Bilaspur Division cancelled

Notably, several trains in the Bilaspur Division have also been cancelled owing to maintenance work. The Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway is gearing up for a significant upgrade in Shahdol Station. As part of the enhancement project, crucial work on the third-line connectivity is scheduled to take place under the Pre-NI and NI Commissioning initiative.

Several trains including Bhopal-Bilaspur Express and Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express will be affected, including cancellations and route diversions, till March 12.

