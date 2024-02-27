 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List
Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make necessary arrangements considering the cancellation and diversion of trains during this period.

Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway is gearing up for a significant upgrade in Shahdol Station. As part of the enhancement project, crucial work on the third-line connectivity is scheduled to take place under the Pre-NI and NI Commissioning initiative.

This upgrade, however, comes with temporary disruptions for train services. Several trains will be affected, including cancellations and route diversions, till March 12.

Cancelled Trains:

Train number 18235, the Bhopal-Bilaspur Express originating from Bhopal, will remain canceled from February 26th to March 10th.

Train number 18236, the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express departing from Bilaspur, will remain canceled from February 28th to March 12th.

Train number 18233, the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express departing from Indore, will remain canceled from February 28th to March 11th.

Train number 18234, the Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express departing from Bilaspur, will remain canceled from February 27th to March 10th.

Train number 18213, the Durg-Ajmer Express departing on March 3rd and 10th from Durg, will remain canceled.

Train number 18214, the Ajmer-Durg Express departing on March 4th and 11th from Ajmer, will remain canceled.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make necessary arrangements considering the cancellation and diversion of trains during this period.

