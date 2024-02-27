Indore: Elderly Man Loses ₹30K To Sextortion Gang

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man fell prey to a sextortion gang and lost Rs 30,000.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a complaint was received from a 65-year-old man that he received a WhatsApp video call from a girl a couple of days ago. As he was driving, he could not cut the call. However, a girl on the video call removed her clothes and captured the video with the man.

She later sent the edited video to the man and started blackmailing him. She threatened the complainant that she would circulate the video on the social media platforms.

At first, the complainant ignored her calls, but later he received another call from a person, who posed himself as a Youtuber and demanded money from him to delete the objectionable video.

Later, he received the third call from a person, who posed himself as the DSP of CID Delhi and informed that a complaint was received from a girl against him. The caller informed him that the police would take action against him.

The accused demanded Rs 50,000 to delete the video and to stop the action against him.

Scared, the man sent Rs 30,000 to the accused. As the accused kept on demanding Rs 20,000, the victim informed his family about the incident and lodged a complaint against the unidentified caller.

Dandotiya said that the investigation is underway into the case. He said that about 18 such complaints have been received from January to till the date. A cyber expert team is working on the case and they managed to get information about the accused, who live in Haryana and Rajasthan. He said that more than 100 complaints of sextortion were received last year.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has issued an advisory and urged the people not to receive video calls from unidentified people. If the call is received, then do not forget to cover the front camera with the hand or some object so that the caller cannot take the video. For complaint, the people can call the helpline number (7049124445) of Indore Police immediately.