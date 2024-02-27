Indore: Two More Bagadia Gang Members Held For Theft

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia Police arrested two more members of Rajasthan's Bagadia Gang who were involved in daylight house thefts, police said on Monday. The police recovered the stolen jewellery. Earlier, the police had managed to arrest three members of the gang and the information provided by them led to the arrest of two more of the gang members. The police recovered stolen valuables from two places in Scheme No 114, with a combined value of retrieved gold and silver jewellery estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh.

The police team reviewed CCTV footage near the crime spot and identified some suspects. The police found out the active involvement of notorious Bagadia Gang from Rajasthan, known for numerous thefts from locked houses in broad daylight over the past several years. Subsequently, the police previously managed to arrest the three accused associated with the gang. The accused have been identified as Suraj, Bhagwan Bagadia, and Suraj Bagadia, all of them from district Kekadi, Rajasthan. The police also recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 2 lakh.

During interrogation, the gang members informed police about the other two of the gang. The police initiated an investigation on the complaint of Vijay Trivedi, resident of Tulsi Nagar, for theft of gold and silver jewellery from his house and arrested the two accused who have been identified as Sanwara Bagadia from Kekadi, Rajasthan and Umarav Lohar from Bhayawar, Rajasthan.

The accused allegedly confessed to their crimes and informed police that the accused Umarav had sold gold jewellery to Sachin Pawar, a jeweller of Vijay Nagar, Rajasthan. Police arrested the jeweller and recovered melted gold, weighing approximately 30 gram. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.