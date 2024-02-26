Bhopal: 3 Held For Duping People Of ₹ 7.51L On Pretext Of Ayurvedic Treatment

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police on Monday claimed to have arrested three persons hailing from Maharashtra for allegedly duping scores of people to the tune of Rs 7.51 lakh on the pretext of selling ayurvedic medicines. According to police, they received a tip-off about three persons lurking near MP Nagar and offering people ayurvedic medicines.

The police rushed to the spot and swooped down on the accused, who were identified as Shanta Durgappa, Karan Durgappa and Anil Durgappa, all residents of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The police learnt that they had set foot in the city two years ago and used to target houses where one or more family members used to fall ill often.

They used to dispense fake medicines to them, flagging them as ayurvedic medicines, and claimed that the ailment will be cured soon. Till date, they have duped numerous persons of Rs 7.51 lakh, and one of the accused belonging to the gang, named Arjun Venkatesh, was arrested two years ago. The accused trio nabbed on Monday was absconding for the past two years.

Representative Image

Posing As Nephew, Piplani Woman Dupes Punjab Farmer Of Rs 5.5L

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Piplani woman was booked for allegedly duping a Punjab-based farmer to the tune of Rs 5.5 lakh by impersonating as his nephew over the phone. The Piplani police were informed about the incident by the Tarn Taran police in Punjab. On February 4, the farmer identified as Darshan Singh complained that someone posing as his nephew, Manpreet, who resides in the USA told him that he had landed in an argument in the USA and was in dire need of $5,000 dollars (Rs 3.2 lakh) to settle the dispute.

He also made him talk to his lawyer over the phone call. Believing it to be true, Singh transferred Rs 3.2 lakh to the account number given by the caller. Later, the caller made another phone call to the farmer and told him that in the argument which took place between him and his rival, his rival had died and he was in need of some more money.

Singh then transferred Rs 2.38 lakh to the bank account given by him. The farmer later learnt that Manpreet had not made any phone call and was safe and sound. The police launched a probe and learnt that the amount had been deposited into the account of a woman identified as Rakhi, a resident of Piplani of Bhopal. The Tarn Taran police informed the Piplani police on Monday, who have registered a case and launched a search for the accused woman.