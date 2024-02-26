Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More; Check Full Schedule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Board has announced a power cut schedule for February 27. Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal due to essential maintenance work.

Residents in Kalyan Nagar and surrounding areas are advised to take note that there will be a scheduled power cut from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

Similarly, residents in Saket Nagar, Joshi Apartment, Shakti Nagar, Panchwati Dussehra Maidan, and nearby areas will experience a power cut from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

In addition, residents in Pari Park, Sindhi Colony, Islami Gate, Bajariya Shahajanabad, and neighboring areas are informed about a scheduled power cut from 01:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

The scheduled power cuts are necessary for carrying out essential maintenance activities and upgrades to ensure the smooth functioning of the electricity network in the respective areas. During this time, residents should make necessary arrangements to cope with the temporary disruption in power supply during the specified hours.

For any queries or concerns regarding the power cut schedule, residents can contact the local electricity authority for assistance.