 Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More; Check Full Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More; Check Full Schedule

Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More; Check Full Schedule

For any queries or concerns regarding the power cut schedule, residents can contact the local electricity authority for assistance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Board has announced a power cut schedule for February 27. Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal due to essential maintenance work.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Openly Invites Congress Booth Workers To Join BJP, Says 'We...
article-image

Residents in Kalyan Nagar and surrounding areas are advised to take note that there will be a scheduled power cut from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

Similarly, residents in Saket Nagar, Joshi Apartment, Shakti Nagar, Panchwati Dussehra Maidan, and nearby areas will experience a power cut from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

In addition, residents in Pari Park, Sindhi Colony, Islami Gate, Bajariya Shahajanabad, and neighboring areas are informed about a scheduled power cut from 01:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: A Grizzling PS, Plum Postings & More
article-image

The scheduled power cuts are necessary for carrying out essential maintenance activities and upgrades to ensure the smooth functioning of the electricity network in the respective areas. During this time, residents should make necessary arrangements to cope with the temporary disruption in power supply during the specified hours.

For any queries or concerns regarding the power cut schedule, residents can contact the local electricity authority for assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni

Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More;...

MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

Bhopal: '₹7 Lakh Club Membership Is In Name Of Nitish Bharadwaj, Not Daughters', IAS Wife Smita...

Bhopal: '₹7 Lakh Club Membership Is In Name Of Nitish Bharadwaj, Not Daughters', IAS Wife Smita...

MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna

MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna