Overheard In Bhopal

Incompetent, really?

It is not difficult to discern how a female officer holding a responsible position in the administration must have felt when another officer called her inefficient. She recently got a rollicking from a retired officer who called her incompetent. Madam, however, listened to him considering his seniority. The government has decided to remove the retired officer from an assignment and put his name on the list of those who are being shifted from different positions. This has enraged the retired officer so much that he not only told her off over the phone but also called her inept. She did not react to the tick-off and informed him about the government’s decision to remove him from the position. Nevertheless, the story did not end there, for the retired officer told many senior bureaucrats over phone that he would open a front against the government. The retired Sahib is blaming a builder for whatever has happened to him. On the other hand, there are reports that a few documents relating to an agreement between him and the builder are available with the higher-ups in the government.

Fruitful meeting

A female officer holding an important position has held a meeting with a Sahib who occupies a powerful rank in an organisation. Someone lodged a complaint against her in the office of Sahib. Bade Sahib is also very serious about the complaint, for it has a direct impact on the Madam, and may come in the way of her getting an extension of services. Ergo, the Madam met Sahib to clear her position about the complaint. Now that the meeting has taken place, there are chances that the organisation may not give much importance to the matter. There are chinwags in the corridors of power that Sahib does not have any bitter feelings for the Madam, but her husband is a pet hate of his. Both had work-related disputes on many occasions. Madam’s well-wishers feel the meeting may bridge the wedge between her husband and Sahib. A female officer posted in Sahib’s organisation wants a plum posting. Once an order for the female officer’s transfer is issued, it will be clear whether the storm between the two – Madam’s husband and Sahib – has petered out.

Justice on way

An honest IPS officer is hopeful of getting justice. He recently put up his points before the Chief Minister who assured him of considering his case. There are murmurs that the government is planning to rectify the officer’s confidential report (CR) to do justice to him. There has never been any question mark on the officer’s efficiency and uprightness since the day he joined the service. An egoistic head of an organisation put a bad entry in his CR. Keeping the officer’s honesty in mind, the government is making efforts to rectify his CR. The officer always tried to improve the system in any place was posted. This is the reason why he has many detractors in the department. Yet his CR has always been excellent. The government is set to pull off benefits by improving his CR, because it will convey a message to everyone that the administration protects the honest officers.

Fortune smiles

Two IAS officers got plum postings after pulling out all the stops – though. They found their attempt yielding fruits in a recently issued transfer list. Both were in the loop line for courting controversies. One of the officers not only met most of the BJP leaders for posting but also made rounds of offices of the powerful officers. He finally reached the summit – though through a circuitous round. Sahib’s well-wishers have, however, advised him to work with caution, because he often invites controversies. Similarly, another officer also got a plum posting through his clout. He used an influential minister of the Central Government to hit the jackpot. Besides politicians and senior bureaucrats, some people in an area on the border of the state – connected to the position Sahib is holding now – also played an important role in his posting.

Grizzling PS

An IPS officer has refused to join a department because of a principal secretary (PS). The IPS officer was appointed secretary to an important department where, after working for a few days, he went on leave on the grounds of illness. When the secretary was making up his mind to resume duty, the ACS of the department was transferred and another person took over. The secretary, averse to working with the new PS, changed his mind to resume duty and is trying to go to another department. The new PS is called crotchety. On the contrary, the old boss of the department used to get work done through everybody without grizzling about anything. He was so efficient that he himself completed most of the tasks, but the new boss always complains more about others, but does little. As a result, most of the officers want to leave the department.

Lure of lucre

The agents of a Principal Secretary (PS) have become active immediately after he got important departments. He is considered an expert in making offstage deals. So, it is not surprising that a few suppliers close to the PS are making rounds of his office. Sahib has begun to take carrots even for sanctioning funds for districts. The officer who has been in the loop line for a long time wants to make as much money as possible within a short span of time. There are reports that Sahib has fixed rates of payola for getting any work done through him. The minister of the department is working on a big project and also plans to lay his hands on a huge amount of boodle. The PS is considered a specialist in handling such gold mines of sweetener. The minister and the officer are planning to do something big in the department. There are canards that a woman connected to a much-talked-about case is also making efforts to get some backhanders from the department. The woman is considered close to the minister as well as to the PS.