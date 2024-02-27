MP: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an Ola electric scooter burst into flames on the Jabalpur highway raising serious safety concerns regarding electric vehicles. The incident occurred during the morning hours on the Andhamukh Bypass road.

In the video, it can be seen that a white electric scooter parked on the side of the road suddenly caught fire, and later it burned completely into ashes.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the scooter can be seen engulfed in flames. The rider of the scooter managed to swiftly bring the burning vehicle to a halt in the middle of the road, narrowly escaping a potentially catastrophic situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by overheating in the scooter's battery. The intensity of the blaze left the vehicle completely charred, reduced to ashes within moments.

Fortunately, the scooter's rider, Abdul Rahman, somehow, managed to escape himself, escaping with minor injuries.

Notably, the incident has raised questions about the safety protocols and maintenance standards of electric vehicles, particularly in the context of overheating batteries.

Authorities are investigating into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.