Mira Bhayandar: Bol-Bachchan Gang Back In Action, Targets Elderly Woman

After a brief lull, the notorious Bol-Bachchan (glib talkers) gang are back with bang as they struck again in Bhayandar on Thursday. The latest target of the gang became a 63-year-old woman staying in the Nehru Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) who was relieved of her gold ornaments worth more than Rs.40,000 by two miscreants at around 6 pm on Thursday.

According to the police the crime was reported near Bombay Market-a busy area located on the station road. The elderly woman was on her way to the vegetable market when two unidentified men accosted her. After greeting the woman, one of them claimed that his employer was blessed with a baby boy and was distributing clothes and groceries to the needy. However, they asked her to remove her ornaments as she may be mistaken for a rich woman and could be denied the freebies.

The unsuspecting woman complied and the encounter ended with her being cheated of her gold ornaments including- chain and cuff collectively worth more than Rs. 40,000. A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified duo at the Bhayandar police station. An investigating team is trying to procure footage of the closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes to ascertain the identity of the accused and sequence of events.

It is suspected that the gang members are expert hypnotists as most of the victim’s claimed that they were in a state of trance and obeyed the instructions, realising that they were robbed only after the tricksters had vanished from the spot. Although the police did not confirm the hypnotics theory they have appealed to citizens-especially women and senior citizens, to avoid indulging into conversations with strangers.