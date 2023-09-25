Bol Bachan Gang Strikes Again: Crook Posing as Corporator Dupes Senior Citizen of ₹75,000 in Mira Bhayandar | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The notorious Bol Bachan gang, known for their glib talk, is not only striking at will in the twin city but also devising innovative ways to rob people, especially senior citizens, while the police continue their hunt in the darkness. On Friday evening, a crook posed as the local municipal corporator to rob an elderly man of gold ornaments worth Rs 75,000 in Bhayandar.

How the senior citizen was duped

According to the police, the incident was reported in broad daylight in the crowded 60-feet road area of Bhayandar (west) when 59-year-old Kamlesh Shah was returning home from work at around 5:30 pm. In his statement to the police, Shah said that he was accosted near the vegetable market by an unidentified man who claimed to be the local municipal corporator of the area. To substantiate his claims, the impersonator called out to one of his accomplices who reciprocated by addressing him as "nagarsevak" (corporator) saaheb. While the senior citizen tried to recollect, one of them engaged him in conversation, while the other hoodwinked him into removing his gold chain and ring, worth Rs. 75,000, under the pretense of keeping them safe in his pocket due to a spate of robberies in the region. However, they escaped from the spot with the ornaments. An offense under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been registered at the Bhayandar police station against the unidentified imposters.

