 Indore Shocker: Doctor Caught Slapping Patient At MY Hospital, Video Goes Viral
Indore Shocker: Doctor Caught Slapping Patient At MY Hospital, Video Goes Viral

The accused doctor has been suspended from all emergency departmental duties.

Staff Reporter FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video-- showing a junior doctor brutally slapping a patient as he laid helpless on the hospital bed at Indore's MY Hospital, has gone viral on the social media. He has been suspended with immediate effect from all emergency duties for the misbehaviour.

According to information, the patient was referred from Ujjain to Indore's MY hospital after he suffered a severe fracture. He also had a history of infectious disease, which apparently his family hid from the doctors. This enraged accused doctor Akash Kaushal and he started beating the patient.

Doc Loses Cool

In the clip, doctor Kaushal and his colleague can be seen treating the Ujjain patient suffering a fracture in the emergency ward. Suddenly, Dr Kaushal got aggressive, brutally slapped the patient multiple times.

As the video went viral on the social media, the management of MY Hospital suspended Dr Kaushal from all emergency departmental duties and posted him in Artificial Limb fitting center till further orders.

