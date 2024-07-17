Bigg Boss OTT 3: Head Of House Armaan Malik To Take Decisions Including Nominations & Eliminations Here On, Audience Voting May Be Permanently Closed

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s tagline for this season was ‘Karte hai Na kuch khaas,’ and looks like the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make this true for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss.

Well, looks like, this season Bigg Boss is all set to change one of the most important and old rules of the show: aka, the voting privilege from the viewers. In the episode of the show tonight Bigg Boss announced that Sana’s duration as the captain of the house has come to an end and that now the contestants have to decide who do they want to see as they new head of the house. Bigg Boss then revealed that the house will operate according to this person and that here on, it will not be the followers or the fan armies of the contestants who will decide their fate but the contestants of the show and the head of the house. While some housemates were happy about this decision, a few others were clearly unhappy.

With this announcement of Bigg Boss, a very crucial decision making power from the ardent viewers of the show has been taken away leaving them with clearly no involvement in the show and with no say here on. While Bigg Boss has not yet announced if the voting lines will be permanently closed, this decision of the makers is sure to spark a heated debate amid the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Talking about the head of the house, Armaan Malik won the task after Ranvir and Sai stood their grounds for him while Sana Sultan, who was supporting Naezy, backed off.