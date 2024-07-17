Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Budde Jaisi Aakhein Mujhe Mat Dikhao,’ Says Sana Makbul To Ranvir Shorey As Duo Get Into Verbal Spat

anchal2598704

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey were seen getting into a verbal spat in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 today, where the actress lost her calm on the latter during the head of the house task.

Sana and Ranvir were seen disagreeing on a point and during this, Sana did not like Ranvir’s tone for her. What happened was, while Vishal was taking a stand for Sana to become the head of the house, Ranvir believed that Sana should not be appointed as the head again since she has had that opportunity once already. Sana interrupted this stand of Ranvir and he asked her to stay away. This did not go well with the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame and the actress was seen asking Ranvir to speak to her if he is talking about her.

The actress then lashed out at him and raised her voice too. The two were then seen getting into a war of words, amid which, Sana was seen asking Ranvir to go to his house or a mental asylum when Ranvir called her ‘mental.’ Sana then said, ‘Budde jaisi aakhein mujhe mat dikhao samjhe Na, ya toh apne ghar jao ya mental hawale jao.” While Ranvir did not retaliate to this statement of the actress, it was clear that he too was pretty irked.

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Armaan Malik was declared the head of the house after Ranvir and Sai resolutely stood by him and Sana Sultan, who was standing up for Naezy eventually gave u