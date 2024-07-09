Payal Malik Breaks Down In Emotional Vlog After Receiving Hate From Vishal Pandey's Fans: 'Kisi Ko Neecha Dikhana Nahi Chahti'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik broke down in her recent vlog after finding herself at the center of a storm of online hate from Vishal Pandey's fans. For those unversed, a week after her eviction from the reality show, Payal had appeared during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to 'expose' Vishal. She alleged that the social media influencer had passed lewd comments against Kritika Malik, who is the second wife of her husband Armaan Malik. However, in his defense, Vishal stated that his intentions were not wrong and that he liked Kritika as a person.

In her latest emotional vlog, Payal broke down in tears and spoke about the distressing experiences she has faced in recent weeks. Payal stated that the hateful comments and messages, especially from Vishal's fanbase, have been relentless.

"Agar apni family ka stand lena galat hai toh main aage se stand nahi lungi. Aap log itna hate de rahe ho mujhe. Meri galati kya hai mujhe sirf itna bata do," Payal said in the video.

The YouTuber added, "Agar aapke family ke liye koi bolega toh aap stand nahi loge? Apni family ka stand main marte dum tak lugi, chahe koi kuch bhi bole. Mujhe nahi accha laga isliye main boli. Main kisi ko neecha nahi dikhana chahti, kisi ko girana nahi chahti. Mera dimag kharab ho gaya hai ye soch soch ke ki maine kya galat kiya hai. Agar aapko laga hai main kisi ke peeche padi hu toh aaj ke baad iss topic pe baat nahi karongi. Mujhe pata hai main galat nahi hu."

Take a look at her full video here:

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Payal made a surprise visit and confronted Vishal about his remark on Armaan's second wife, Kritika Malik. Later, when Armaan tried to address the issue with Vishal, he asked Lovekesh to recount the incident, which angered Armaan and led him to slap Vishal.

Several former Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant and Elvish Yadav among others supported Vishal after he got slapped by Armaan.