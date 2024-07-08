 'Unki Maa-Behen Ko Yeh Nahi Dikha?': VJ Andy SLAMS Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh For Watching Kritika Malik Workout (VIDEO)
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey was slapped by his co-contestant, Armaan Malik, after he made an objectionable remark to Kritika Malik.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Andy Kumar, also known as VJ Andy, recently shared his views on Bigg Boss OTT season 3 contestant Vishal Pandey's slap incident. He also shared a video, in which Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria were watching Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik working out in the gym area.

Andy wrote, "Yahan saaf nazar aaraha hai ke dono #LuvKatariya aur #VishalPanday ke intention kya tha. Ab unki Ma aur Behen unke paksh mein video aur post dal rahi hain. Kya unne yeh nahin dhika? Jo bhi hai Thapar nahin maar sakte, contract ki keemat phir kya hai? #BiggBossOTT3."

(It is clearly visible here what was the intention of both #LuvKatariya and #VishalPanday. Now his mother and sister are posting videos and posts in his support. Did they not see this? Whatever it is, it cannot be ignored, then what is the value of the contract? #BiggBossOTT3.)

