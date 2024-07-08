Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I Understand His Aggression,’ Says Vishal Pandey On Armaan Malik’s Slap Row

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit. Well, in the episode of the show a few days ago, the viewers saw Vishal Pandey tell Kritika Malik that she looks good without makeup. Later on, he went ahead to confess to Lovekesh Kataria that he is guilty of finding Kritika beautiful. This did not go well with Payal Malik who was later seen slamming Vishal for harbouring ill intentions for Kritika in the show. Payal was called during the weekend ka vaar where she confronted Vishal on the same. This revelation was not recieved well by Armaan Malik who then went ahead to confront Vishal on the same in the episode of the show today.

Armaan Malik also went ahead to slap Vishal Pandey hard for his comments on wife Kritika. In the episode of the show tonight, Vishal was seen speaking to Sana Sultan about the incident that transpired with Armaan Malik and went ahead to state that he is not able to divert his mind no matter how hard he tries. Sana was then seen telling Vishal that he should understand Armaan’s plight too. Vishal agreed to the same and stated that he understands his situation hence he did not react the way he did. Vishal said, “Main samjhta hoon unko bhi, Isliye Maine react nahi kia.” He further revealed that had the housemates not stopped him, he would have also retaliated and then would have regretted the same.

Well, Vishal has been receiving a lot of support from the entertainment industry.