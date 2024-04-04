'Who Is She Fooling?': Netizens Call Out Kareena Kapoor Khan For 'Photoshopping' Her Pics To Look Younger

Hailed as the OG diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan found herself at the receiving end of criticism this time after she shared a slew of photos which netizens felt were heavily edited. They slammed the actress for trying to look younger in the photos, and some even said that she looked like a teenage girl in the pictures.

Kareena shared the photos on her Instagram handle in collaboration with an athleisure brand, and in the photos, she can be seen posing in a chic workout outfit and shoes.

As soon as she shared the photos, netizens pointed out how they were edited and also called the actress out for airbrushing her pictures and preaching about embracing ones age at the same time.

"More like a daughter of herself," a user commented, while another wrote, "Damn that's too much also horribly bad photoshopped." "So much for being all natural and owning the wrinkles," a netizen stated.

This is not the first time that Bebo has been accused of photoshopping her pictures. A few days ago, she had shared a couple of photos in which netizens had pointed out how the door next to her also got curved because of all the editing.

Meanwhile, Bebo is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Crew, which has emerged to be a hit at the box office. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles, while Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play the supporting characters. The film has grossed around Rs 80 crore at the global box office.

She will be next seen in Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.