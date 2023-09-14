AI Reimagines Bollywood Actors As FRIENDS' Characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023

An AI artist has reimagined several Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Rajpal Yadav as iconic FRIENDS' characters

Alia Bhatt as Rachel Green - The role was played by Jennifer Aniston in the 1994 sitcom

Deepika Padukone as Phoebe - Lisa Kudrow is loved for her role of Phoebe

Priyanka Chopra as Monica Geller - Courteney Cox played Monica, Rachel's best friend, in the show

Sidharth Malhotra as Ross Geller - Actor and director David Schwimmer played Ross in FRIENDS. He was a sweet-natured man of good humour

Ranveer Singh as Joey Tribbiani - In the original series, Matt LeBlanc played this role

RajKummar Rao as Chandler Bing - Actor Matthew Perry was seen as Chandler in the show

Rajpal Yadav as Gunther - This role was played by James Michael Tyler. He passed away in 2021

Thanks For Reading!

Arjun Kapoor Bids Poignant Farewell To Beloved Pet Maximus: PHOTOS
Find out More